Evercore ISI just launched coverage on the clean energy sector. These are the firm's top picks

Evercore ISI launched coverage on sustainable technology and clean energy stocks Monday evening, calling the energy transition an "investment mega theme."

"We believe this transformation of the global economy will create enormous investment opportunities," the firm said, noting that more than $130 trillion will need to be spent between now and 2050 as renewable energy adoption accelerates. "This is a transformational effort; a complete energy, industry and mobility system overhaul," the firm said.

Analysts led by James West compared the pace and scale of the investment needed to the oil shale revolution in the U.S., which saw production triple in the span of a decade. There are also parallels to the dawn of the internet age.

The firm said that if 2020 kicked off the climate decade, 2021 will be the accelerant. With that in mind, here's how the firm rates some of the key players in the space.