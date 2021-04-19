European markets set for positive start to trading week

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Monday, bucking more mixed momentum in global markets overnight.

London's FTSE is seen opening up 6 points at 7,061, Germany's DAX is expected to open 31 points higher at 15,490, France's CAC 40 up 16 points at 6,306 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 65 points at 24,545, according to IG.

The positive start expected for European markets bucks a more mixed trend in other global markets overnight; U.S. stock index futures were mixed in early morning trading on Monday, after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Friday.

Earnings season kicked off last week when major U.S. banks reported quarterly results, and a host of companies are set to provide their updates this week. Ten Dow components will report, along with 72 S&P 500 companies. Coca-Cola, IBM and United Airlines are among the firms set to report earnings on Monday.