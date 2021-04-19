Images and video show NASA's helicopter flying in 'Wright brothers moment' on Mars

The shadow of NASA's Ingenuity is seen on the surface of Mars as the helicopter hovered during its first flight on April 19, 2021.

Here's a look at NASA's historic flight of an aircraft on Mars, a feat the space agency called a "Wright brothers moment."

NASA rover Perseverance captured imagery of the flight after rolling a short distance away, with one of its navigation cameras showing a sequence before, during and after the helicopter's flight.