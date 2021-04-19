Irish trucking firms are taking the pricier route around the UK to avoid Brexit red tape

Trucks parked at the Port of Dublin in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

DUBLIN — As the EU adjusts to its new relationship with the U.K. after Brexit, fewer freight trucks are making the trek across the Irish Sea.

For decades, the route through the U.K. (called a land bridge that takes approximately 15 hours) has been a vital and reliable artery for getting goods from Ireland to mainland Europe.

But with the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, trucks from the Republic of Ireland (which is still an EU member) traveling via the U.K. and entering the mainland through ports like Calais now face a great deal of paperwork and red tape.

In the first week of January, operators like Stena Line, Brittany Ferries and Irish Ferries have added extra routes from Ireland to French ports like Dunkirk, Cherbourg and Saint-Malo as well as Bilbao in Spain.

Three months into Brexit, port authorities, haulers and ferry operators are coming to grips with this new normal in Irish-European trade.

DFDS, the Danish shipping firm, recently added a route between Rosslare Europort in the southeast of Ireland to Dunkirk.

"In general, we're oversubscribed in capacity on most of the days," Aidan Coffey, route director at DFDS, told CNBC.

"There are three ships at the moment rotating the schedules. That's going to go up to a fourth ship very shortly."

The journey takes about 24 hours and is longer than it would typically take to drive through the land bridge.

Laurence O'Toole is managing director of logistics company O'Toole Transport, which carries various mixed loads on its trucks, including seafood. Pre-Brexit, the majority of its journeys went through the U.K. to reach Europe but now it's putting more trucks on these new routes.

"I'd say now it's flipped on its head completely," O'Toole said.