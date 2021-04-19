Mike Santoli’s market notes: Investors at near-peak equity allocations as the rally hits some extremes

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- A soft start to the week with several things in play: The persistent rally has reached some technical extremes (+16% vs. 200-day average as at prior stall/pullback points; rare 95% of S&P stocks above their 200-day average). We've noted the pattern of late-month weakness around monthly options expiration dates since the start of 2021, and a "nothing much new in macro" feeling that the near-term economic story is well understood. Nasdaq pulling back the most after having failed to quite get back to its February high is also getting some attention.