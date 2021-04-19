Netflix is the biggest winner since Disney kicked off the streaming wars

Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix, attends a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron during the "Choose France" summit, at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, France, January 20, 2020.

The purported plot of the streaming wars goes as follows: Sick of losing customers and relative market value to Netflix, big media transitioned their aging television-focused businesses to focus on subscription streaming services instead.

There's no exact starting date for these "wars," but on Nov. 12, 2019, Disney launched Disney+, kicking off traditional media's assault on Netflix.

Since then, AT&T's HBO Max, Comcast NBCUniversal's Peacock, ViacomCBS' Paramount+, Discovery's Discovery+ and AMC Networks' AMC+ have all sprung to life as Netflix competitors.

So who's been the big winner from all of this new competition?

Netflix.

Since the day Disney+ launched, Netflix shares have risen more than 87%. That dwarfs gains by every other media company during the same time period.