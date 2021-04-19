Derek Chauvin trial, recent shootings add pressure on Biden to seek police reform

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony for slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, DC, April 13, 2021.

President Joe Biden is facing a difficult path on police reform as calls from activists mount for his administration to make a priority of tackling racial disparities in law enforcement.

The nation's attention is fixed on the issue amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer who has been charged in the death of George Floyd, whose killing on Memorial Day spurred months of Black Lives Matter protests. A verdict could come as soon as next week.

Chauvin's trial came amid a spate of high-profile police killings. During the trial, another Black man, Daunte Wright, was shot and killed by police officer Kimberly Potter in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, sparking protests. Potter, who claimed that she thought she was using a Taser, has since resigned and been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Protests escalated around the country after footage of the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by Chicago police Officer Eric Stillman was released last week. Toledo, who was Latino, was killed on March 29.

More than three people have died each day at the hands of law enforcement since March 29, according to a tally maintained by The New York Times. Black and Latino people accounted for more than half of those killed during that period, the Times said.

Biden, who pledged to overhaul the nation's criminal justice system during his presidential campaign, has in his first months done little to please those hoping for reform. The Democrat, who earned a reputation for being tough on crime while in the Senate in the 1990s, faces political and legal headwinds.

At a press conference on Friday, Biden dodged answering a question about whether he would prioritize police reform, instead of focusing on gun violence, which he was also asked about. White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined on Wednesday to say why the administration hadn't taken executive action to recall federal military equipment from local police departments.

She said the White House was focusing on what could be done with Congress, specifically via the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The bill, among other things, would prohibit choke holds and no-knock warrants at the federal level, limit them at the state and local level, and restrict the use of qualified immunity, a legal shield for police against civil suits.

"I would say this is an issue that will be a cause of President Biden's time in office," Psaki said. "And we are less than 100 days in. There's more to come. Right now, our focus is on working toward getting that legislation passed."