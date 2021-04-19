With Biden in the White House, EU officials are pushing hard for a new data-sharing pact with the U.S.

Officials from the EU and U.S. are "intensifying negotiations" on a new pact for transatlantic data transfers, trying to solve the messy issue of personal information that is transferred between the two regions.

The agreement, whenever it is reached, will replace the so-called Privacy Shield. The mechanism for legally transferring personal data between the U.S. and EU was struck down by the European Court of Justice, the EU's top court, in July 2020.

The ruling, dubbed Schrems II, was taken by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who argued that the framework did not protect Europeans from U.S. mass surveillance.

While Privacy Shield was invalidated, the court maintained the validity of standard contractual clauses, another mechanism for transferring personal data in and out of the EU.

Privacy Shield's demise was the second time such an agreement was tossed out by a judge. Privacy Shield was introduced in 2016 as a replacement for Safe Harbour, which the court invalidated in 2015, in a case that was also taken by Schrems.

Negotiators from the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, and the U.S. Department of Commerce are now trying to find a deal that fills that void, but questions still abound.

Schrems has challenged Facebook in the courts over data transfers and is a frequent critic of Ireland's data watchdog over GDPR enforcement. The core of his issues with transatlantic data flows is U.S. mass surveillance. It was the undoing of Safe Harbour and the lingering issues unseated Privacy Shield as well.

As data moves from Europe to the U.S., he argued, there were few safeguards in place to ensure that a European's data isn't snooped on amid mass surveillance – the extent of which was evidenced by the revelations from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

"The Privacy Shield was not the main issue, the issue is that the Privacy Shield had to yield to U.S. surveillance laws," Schrems, who chairs the digital rights organization Noyb, told CNBC in an email.

He said this requires changes to U.S. laws like FISA 702, which allows for the surveillance of people outside of the country.