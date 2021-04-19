Goldman says stock picking is getting tougher. Look for opportunities among these shares

Executives of Etsy applaud as they open the Nasdaq MarketSite ahead of Etsy's initial public offering in New York, April 16, 2015.

While stock picking becomes a tougher practice, a handful of names that move on micro-news and company news offer the best opportunity for investors willing to take risk, according to Goldman Sachs.

A stock market at all-time highs paired with falling volatility, "create a more challenging stock-picking environment," Goldman chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin told clients.

He said going forward, catalysts for the market are likely to be more micro in nature. He said with key macro events, such as the 2020 election and the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package in the past, micro events like tax reform, infrastructure spending, and pricing power should influence stock movement.

The firm said names that also move on company-specific news could provide the best opportunity for stock pickers who can afford the risk.

Goldman made a list of stocks that react to both micro and company-specific news and assigned each a so-called dispersion score.