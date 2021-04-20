Apple announces new iMacs in a bunch of fun colors

Apple is holding its first product launch event of the year on Tuesday. It will be a pre-filmed presentation recorded at Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California.

Analysts and reports say that new high-end iPad Pro models will lead Apple's hardware product announcements. During the pandemic, Apple saw big iPad sales growth as consumers looked for new computers and tablets so they could go to work or school from home.

Apple could also preview iOS 14.5, a significant update to the iPhone software that includes new emojis, features to make unlocking your phone with a mask easier and a privacy update that could upend the mobile advertising industry. It's expected to be released in the next few weeks.