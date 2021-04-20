Venmo users can now buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

PayPal's Venmo mobile payment app will now let users buy, hold and sell bitcoin and other digital tokens, potentially a significant step toward moving cryptocurrencies into the mainstream.

Starting Tuesday, Venmo will show users a new feature that lets them invest in four different cryptocurrencies — bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash — with a minimum spending requirement of $1. They can also share their crypto purchases with friends through Venmo's social feed.

The development expands on an initial move by PayPal to let users buy crypto through its main platform. More recently, the company started letting people use their crypto holdings to pay at millions of its online merchants globally.

With more than 70 million users, Venmo is one of the most popular digital payment services in the U.S. It's particularly popular among younger Americans who use the app to make payments or split purchases with friends and family. It competes with Square's Cash App.

"No matter where you are in your cryptocurrency journey, crypto on Venmo will help our community to learn and explore cryptocurrencies on a trusted platform and directly in the app they know and love," said Darrell Esch, a senior vice president and general manager of Venmo.