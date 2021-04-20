Bitcoin and the stock market could trade more closely as the crypto world expands

The correlation between bitcoin and the stock market could grow as more institutions become involved with cryptocurrency and the number of equities linked to digital currencies grows, strategists said.

For now, the link is loose: sometimes high, and other times negative. Bitcoin has been highly volatile, but watching the cryptocurrency has sometimes been a clue to sentiment.

"When I come in in the morning I let bitcoin give me a bit of a cue about how the market might trade," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at Fairlead Securities.

Bitcoin's wild weekend sell-off set the tone for Monday's stock market decline, she said.