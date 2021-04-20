Citi downgrades Nike, says China backlash could hurt stock in near term

Investors should be cautious with Nike as the apparel giant faces a potential slowdown in China and a large number of other short-term headwinds, Citi said in a note on Tuesday.

Nike is one of several apparel companies facing a backlash in China regarding statements about labor conditions in Xinjiang, a region in southwest China where Uighur Muslims are a prominent minority group. That has put pressure on the stock, which was trading at nearly $145 per share in mid-March and closed at $132.57 per share on Monday.