DraftKings adds martial arts betting deal with Professional Fighters League

Sports gamblers can now legally bet on bouts in the mixed martial arts Professional Fighters League after a partnership with betting firm DraftKings.

Under the agreement, the DraftKings logo will be placed around PFL fighting cages, betting odds will be integrated into PFL broadcasts featured on Disney's ESPN network, and DraftKings will offer heavy promotion of the league. Wagers on PFL matches can be placed in states where online sports betting is legal.

The agreement is a multiyear, seven figure deal, meaning it's worth less than $10 million.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, PFL CEO Peter Murray declined to reveal specific financial terms but said it's "a combination of rights fees around exclusivity for our official sportsbook in the U.S. And it's a combination of license fees for the data; marketing and sponsorship."

DraftKings becomes PFL's first sportsbook and will sponsor a prefight show and use PFL's in-fighting technology, which captures real-time data on fighters to help fuel future prop bets. Those wagers are in-fight bets placed around estimations like a fighter's punch and kick speed while competing.

PFL is a single-entity league controlled by investors that include prominent sports and entertainment figures like Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner and actor Kevin Hart. The league has a regular season and a postseason and concludes with six championship competitions. Fighters usually receive $1 million if they win.

PFL said it is expanding after it raised $65 million in February, bringing its total to $175 million. After the funding round, Reuters reported PFL was valued at roughly $400 million. Asked about that figure, Murray declined to comment on PFL's valuation.