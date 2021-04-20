Here’s how Netflix typically fares after reporting first-quarter earnings

Co-founder and director of Netflix Reed Hastings delivers a speech as he inaugurates the new offices of Netflix France, in Paris on January 17, 2020.

If history is any indication, Netflix shareholders shouldn't get their hopes up for a big gain off of Tuesday's earnings report.

The streaming video giant will reveal its first-quarter results after the bell on Thursday, and Wall Street analysts are still bullish on the stock despite a sluggish start to the year for the shares. However, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group, Netflix typically is not rewarded for strong first-quarter results with a pop in its stock price.

Here's how Netflix's earnings performance breaks down by quarter.