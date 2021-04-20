Johnson & Johnson reports $100 million in quarterly sales from Covid vaccine

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported $100 million in first-quarter sales of its Covid-19 vaccine that's on hold in the U.S. while U.S. health regulators investigate a rare blood-clotting issue.

In releasing its first-quarter financial results, the company also reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Here's how J&J did compared with what Wall Street expected, according to average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted EPS: $2.59 per share versus $2.34 expected.

Revenue: $22.32 billion versus $21.98 billion expected.

The New Jersey-based company's share price was essentially flat in premarket trading following the report.

J&J's pharmaceutical business, which developed the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, generated $12.19 billion in revenue, a 9.6% year-over-year increase.

The company's consumer unit, which makes products such as Neutrogena face wash and Listerine, generated $3.5 billion in revenue, down 2.3% from a year earlier. Its medical device unit generated $6.57 billion, a 7.9% increase.

J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk told CNBC on Tuesday that its three business segments are "healthier" than they were entering the pandemic last year.

J&J's financial results come as the company's Covid-19 vaccine has been put on pause in the United States after six women developed a rare but potentially life-threatening blood clotting disorder that left one dead and one in critical condition.

The women developed the condition known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis within about two weeks of receiving the shot, U.S. health officials said. CVST is a rare form of stroke that happens when a blood clot forms in the brain's venous sinuses. It can eventually leak blood into the brain tissues and cause a hemorrhage.

Wolk told CNBC that the company is working with U.S. regulators to ensure they have all the information they need to make their decision on the use of the J&J vaccine. He said he expects the U.S. to make a decision as early as the end of this week.

"We remain very confident and we're hopeful the benefit risk profile will play out," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.