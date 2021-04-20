CNBC Pro

Mizuho hikes Tesla price target to $820, sees better-than-expected deliveries this year

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A Model Y vehicle displayed at a Tesla flagship store on Jan. 4, 2021 in Shanghai, China.
Gao Yuwen | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Tesla's strong first quarter delivery numbers could portend a strong year for the company and push its stock nearly 15% higher, Mizuho Securities said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

The automaker said earlier this month that it delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, topping industry estimates and setting a new record for the company. Mizuho, which has a buy rating on Tesla, said in a note that more better-than-expected delivery numbers could follow this year.

