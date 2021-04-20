CNBC Pro

Piper upgrades Coupa Software after sell-off, says enterprise tech stock is set to rebound

Jesse Pound
Rob Bernshteyn, CEO, Coupa Software
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Coupa Software is set up to be a major post-pandemic winner as companies upgrade their enterprise technology, according to investment firm Piper Sandler.

The firm upgraded Coupa, a maker of software companies use to manage spending, to overweight from neutral on Tuesday, saying in a note to clients that the company's revenue numbers could be at an inflection point as workers start to return to the office. The rough start to 2021 for the stock also presents an attractive entry point, Piper Sandler said.

