Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: CrowdStrike, Alphabet, Nike, Square, Fisker, Apple & more

Michael Bloom
  • Bank of America initiated Fisker as buy.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software to overweight from neutral.
  • Mizuho raised its price target on Tesla to $820 from $775.
  • Bank of America reinstated Zoom as buy.
  • Stephens initiated Wingstop as overweight.
  • Berenberg initiated CrowdStrike as buy.
  • Rosenblatt named Square and PayPal as top picks.
  • Bank of America reiterated its buy on Alphabet.
  • Citi downgraded Nike to neutral from buy.
  • Barclays initiated ThredUp as overweight.
  • Evercore ISI initiated Sunrun as outperform.
  • Bank of America reinstated Twilio as buy.
  • UBS reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
CrowdStrike IPO at the Nasdaq exchange June 12, 2019.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

