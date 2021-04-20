Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: CrowdStrike, Alphabet, Nike, Square, Fisker, Apple & more

Key Points
- Bank of America initiated Fisker as buy.
- Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software to overweight from neutral.
- Mizuho raised its price target on Tesla to $820 from $775.
- Bank of America reinstated Zoom as buy.
- Stephens initiated Wingstop as overweight.
- Berenberg initiated CrowdStrike as buy.
- Rosenblatt named Square and PayPal as top picks.
- Bank of America reiterated its buy on Alphabet.
- Citi downgraded Nike to neutral from buy.
- Barclays initiated ThredUp as overweight.
- Evercore ISI initiated Sunrun as outperform.
- Bank of America reinstated Twilio as buy.
- UBS reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
CrowdStrike IPO at the Nasdaq exchange June 12, 2019.
Source: Nasdaq
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: