Treasury yields rise as investors eye on corporate earnings

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.619% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.315%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday morning, as investors eye on the latest corporate earnings.

Treasury yields fell to 1.53% last week, despite strong economic data.

However, the focus is on corporate earnings this week, as companies including streaming giant Netflix, as well as pharmaceuticals firm Johnson & Johnson and consumer goods firm Procter & Gamble, among those due to report on Tuesday.

There are no major economic data releases due out on Tuesday.

Auctions are set to be held for $34 billion of 52-week bills and $40 billion of 42-day bills.