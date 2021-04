Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York on April 18, 2019.

The rollout of vaccines has raised hopes for the eventual end of the Covid-19 pandemic, but one of the big winners of the work-from-home boom isn't going away, according to Bank of America.

The firm reinstated coverage of Zoom Video with a buy rating on Tuesday, saying that the company's stock could soar again this year and erase much of its slide in recent months.