The EU reveals rules on what should be classed as a 'green' investment — but delays its call on nuclear

LONDON — A lack of clarity on what should be classified as a climate-friendly investment has been one of the biggest obstacles stopping money flowing into that area. But the EU is keen to change that.

Investors have complained that it is hard to select which companies are acting responsibly on the climate front, because there hasn't been a common set of standards to analyze the key information needed.

However, the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, announced Wednesday a new set of rules that aim to clarify what can be classed as a green investment and what can't be. This regulation is expected to make it easier for investors to put their money in projects that will contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

The classification, known as taxonomy, will now be discussed with member states and European lawmakers before becoming law. It is part of the EU's wider efforts to become the first continent in the world to be carbon neutral by 2050.

"We are taking a leap forward with the first-ever climate taxonomy which will help companies and investors to know whether their investments and activities are really green. This will be essential if we are to mobilize private investment in sustainable activities and make Europe climate-neutral by 2050," European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.