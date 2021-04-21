FDA finds poor conditions at Baltimore plant that ruined millions of doses of J&J Covid vaccine

A detail of Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that is not currently being given out because it has been put on hold.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday a Baltimore plant that ruined millions of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses was unsanitary and unsuitable to manufacture the shots.

The FDA asked Emergent BioSolutions, which runs the plant, to temporarily stop producing materials for Covid-19 vaccines earlier this month as the U.S. agency initiated an inspection.

The Biden administration put J&J in charge of the Baltimore plant after U.S. officials learned that Emergent, a contract manufacturer that had been making vaccines for J&J and AstraZeneca, mixed up ingredients for the two shots. Officials also stopped production of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

