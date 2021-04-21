Ride the transports rally with these stocks, which still have room to run

Union Pacific Corp. employee Jeff Smith wears a safety hat bearing the company's logo as he surveys rail cars at its facility at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average is hovering at a record high yet Wall Street still has high hopes for some of the indexes constituents as the economy booms from the pandemic recovery.

The Dow Transports notched an all-time high of $15,081.22 on Friday.

The average also got a boost on Tuesday after Canadian National Railway offered $325 per share in cash and stock for Kansas City Southern. This offer topped the $275 per share offer from Canadian Pacific. Either combination of companies will become the largest North American railway.