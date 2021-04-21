Ride the transports rally with these stocks, which still have room to run

Union Pacific Corp. employee Jeff Smith wears a safety hat bearing the company's logo as he surveys rail cars at its facility at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013.
Ken James | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The Dow Jones Transportation Average is hovering at a record high yet Wall Street still has high hopes for some of the indexes constituents as the economy booms from the pandemic recovery.
The Dow Transports notched an all-time high of $15,081.22 on Friday.
The average also got a boost on Tuesday after Canadian National Railway offered $325 per share in cash and stock for Kansas City Southern. This offer topped the $275 per share offer from Canadian Pacific. Either combination of companies will become the largest North American railway.