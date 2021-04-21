Goldman names its top global stock picks for the rest of the year

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have recommended a wide range of stocks set to beat the market as it forecast strong global growth for the rest of the year.

It produced several lists of global stocks, including those set to benefit from the reopening of economies post-pandemic, big dividend payers and those that are well-positioned to beat inflation. Goldman also named "inexpensive" and "cheap" stocks that its analysts think will be market-beating, in a research note published Friday.

The firm forecast global growth of 6.7% in 2021 — higher than other banks — and several of the stocks on its "inexpensive" European list have a potential upside of more than 40%.

Here are some of Goldman's best buys: