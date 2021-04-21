CNBC Pro

Cramer says he'd advise buying a Netflix post-earnings dip if shares fall to this price

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
A remote control is seen being held in front of a television running the Netflix application
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday Netflix will be able to shake off its disappointing first-quarter subscriber growth figures and projections for the current quarter. He also believes that further post-earnings stock decline could create a buying opportunity for investors.

Shares of the streaming giant were down roughly 7% Wednesday morning, trading around $508 each.

"What I like most about Netflix is ... their belief in their product and the strength of their coming slate," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "That does make me feel that if this stock gets to $490, you got to stand there and buy it."

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProBill Miller likes these stocks, including one that he thinks will make ‘multiple times your money’
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProValue investor Bill Miller is finding some opportunities in the SPAC sell-off
Yun Li
CNBC ProWhy Dan Niles likes Facebook and Alphabet as U.S. economy recovers from Covid
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More