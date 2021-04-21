More wealthy investors are going to cash, but millionaire bears are still in the minority

The decline in Netflix shares after weak subscriber growth sent a chill through the market about a bull run for stay-at-home stocks that may have reached its peak and there is more pain to come in pandemic winners like Zoom and Peloton. More wealthy investors seem to be asking themselves this question — and it's about more than just the pandemic's biggest winners, not to mention answering it by selling stocks and going to cash. The percentage of investors with $1 million or more in brokerage accounts they self-manage that sold out of market positions and went to cash in the second quarter more than doubled, from 7% to 16%, according to a new survey of wealthy investors from Morgan Stanley's E-Trade Financial shared with CNBC. Overall bullishness declined as well, with millionaire investors who say they are now bearish increasing by 6 percentage points, from 36% to 42%. That may not seem like a major uptick, and the majority (58%) of these investors remain bullish, with more of the wealthy saying they expect Q2 to end with a rise in the S&P 500 Index. Stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, even as Netflix's big drop continued. But the survey details do reveal notable, and increasing, worries about the market, inflation, and Fed policy, as well as a major decline in bullishness on the tech sector, and more appetite to move away from U.S. stocks. In all, the survey suggests that the pockets of bearishness are rising among the wealthy, even if the majority remain patient with a pricey, maybe overextended, U.S. stock market. The E-Trade survey was conducted from April 1 to April 12 among a broad universe of self-directed investors, with the results from 207 investors with $1 million or more of investable assets provided to CNBC exclusively.

Short-term bearishness is back

For Mitch Goldberg, a New York-based investment advisor with ClientFirst Strategy who a year ago was convinced the bottom was in for stocks after the March 23 low and bought based on that conviction, there has been a change in sentiment to short-term bearishness that has led him to lighten up on some stock positions and park money in cash even with interest rates offering little. "In the very short term, I'm bearish, the next two months or so," he said. "I've been raising some cash, not crazy defensive, I just think stocks have gone up a lot and I bought a lot, was very bullish when I had to be. Now it is time to take some off the table." With bonds not an attractive alternative to stocks, at least not yet, even in a market where fears about inflation are up, "O.1% in cash is fine for now because it's short-term preservation," he said. "I don't think we are going to have a 2001 or a 2008-2009. I still have money in stocks, just a little less." After the volatility experienced by stocks in the first quarter, there was "a little profit taking," says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Capital Management. "Raising cash is consistent with a long-term view. ... as we come off strong performance in 2020 and in Q1, taking profits is totally in line," he said. "Over time we know that we see the market generally does move up, but in a small time period, volatility can be painful." While many investors and market prognosticators remains concerned about a bigger pullback before the year is done, the S&P 500 has averaged a 6% growth rate over the past century and bull markets have a history of lasting for years.

Top S&P 500 sectors see big declines in sentiment

Millionaires in the E-Trade survey are looking more to international markets and real estate as conviction on S&P 500 sector bets drop. Both the information technology sector and health care sector saw 19% declines among wealthy investors when asked to rate the sectors with the most potential currently. Both had previously been the top picks of more than half — in the case of health care, two-thirds — of the wealthy investors in the survey. Meanwhile, interest in real estate as the best bet just about doubled, from 16% to 31%. "Real estate fits this market," said Lew Altfest of Altfest Personal Wealth, whose firm is launching its first private real estate fund this quarter. "The core of what's happening is that people are optimistic and at same time recognize optimism and spending could lead to inflation, and are rightly concerned as that leads to more competition for stocks from bonds as rates move up. Some will get off boat because of inflation," he said. Fears about inflation as the No. 1 threat to portfolios rose from 5% to 18% in the E-Trade survey, quarter over quarter.

It is not just the stay-at-home trade that ran too far, too fast for some, but the overall market. The rotation trade away from big tech and the pandemic winners and into the reflation stocks also "got way ahead of itself" in Goldberg's view. The moves higher make sense when factoring in a U.S. economy that pulled a lot of second-half growth expectations into the first half of the year, but because it has been so strong that has led Goldberg to not only reduce positions in some growth names but big cyclicals, while not selling out entirely. A spillover effect from those biggest winners, whether a tech stock or a consumer staple that boomed, has him on the defensive. And having lived and invested through multiple bull and bear markets in the past, Goldberg said when the biggest names in the market like Netflix begin to fail, the stocks in the market's "first tier," there is more reason to worry about more stocks crumbling, even if the Netflix issues may be more company-specific and in a stock with a long history of big swings on earnings. It is not time for investors to bail on their favorite blue-chips, like a Microsoft, but for investors who experienced previous market corrections to remember that the more speculative names in the market drop first and that leads investors to the bigger, safer stocks, but ultimately, that top tier becomes even pricier and is not immune from a market under pressure.

