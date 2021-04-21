Sen. Bernie Sanders introduces bill to make college free and have Wall St. pay for it

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) makes his way to a roll call vote in the Senate in Washington, U.S. April 19, 2021.

Free college could soon be a reality for many Americans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., on Wednesday introduced the College for All Plan, legislation that would make a college education free for millions and lend extra support to those from working-class families attending minority institutions.

"In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, a higher education should be a right for all, not a privilege for the few," Sanders said, in a statement. "If we are going to have the kind of standard of living that the American people deserve, we need to have the best educated workforce in the world."

The proposal comes amid a continuing debate over canceling student loan debt.

President Joe Biden said during his presidential campaign that he'd support ending $10,000 in federal debt per borrower, and now he's tasked his secretary of education with preparing a report on his legal authority to forgive up to $50,000.

"While President Biden can and should immediately cancel student debt for millions of borrowers, Congress must ensure that working families never have to take out these crushing loans to receive a higher education in the first place," Rep. Jayapal said.

Americans currently owe a total of more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, 93% of which is federally backed.