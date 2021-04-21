UBS upgrades PepsiCo to buy, calling stock a 'story of consistency and proven execution'

PepsiCo is set up for growth in several of its business lines and deserves a higher valuation from the market, UBS said in a note upgrading the stock.

The investment firm raised its outlook on the stock to buy from neutral on Wednesday, forecasting double-digit upside for investors.

The food and snack giant beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its first-quarter earnings report last week. Shares have perked up by 2.5% since the report.