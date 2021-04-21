CNBC Pro

Wall Street reacts to Netflix's Q1 miss, including a top analyst who says stock is 'dead money'

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Michael Bloom
A picture of a woman starting Netflix on a TV inside her apartment.
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Wall Street analysts aren't abandoning Netflix after a major subscriber miss, but many are reining in their estimates while the bears thump their chests.

Shares of the streaming video giant were down more than 8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after reporting a net addition of about about 4 million subscribers for the first quarter, more than 2 million below consensus estimates. The company also said it expects to add just 1 million subscribers in the second quarter, also well below expectations.

