Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Morgan Stanley, Apple & more

Key Points
- Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple to $158 from $157.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Norwegian to buy from neutral.
- Mizuho named Twilio a top pick.
- UBS initiated MetLife as buy.
- Rosenblatt initiated Coinbase as buy.
- Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Microsoft.
- Berenberg upgraded Morgan Stanley to buy from hold.
- Oppenheimer named Amazon a top large cap pick.
- Jefferies initiated Bally's as buy.
- Stifel upgraded Netflix to buy from hold.
- Berenberg upgraded Mattel to buy from hold.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on United Airlines.
- Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies to neutral from buy.
- Citi downgraded Procter & Gamble to neutral from buy.
- Bank of America downgraded AutoZone to underperform from neutral.
- Bank of America initiated Archer-Daniels-Midland as buy.
- Goldman Sachs reiterated its sell rating on Apple.
- UBS upgraded Pepsi to buy from neutral.
- Argus upgraded UnitedHealthcare to buy from hold.
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq market site April 14, 2021 in New York City.
Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: