Asia-Pacific stocks set to rise following overnight Wall Street bounce

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set for a positive start on Thursday following an overnight bounce on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,890 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,870. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,508.55.

Shares in Australia also looked poised to open higher, with the SPI futures contract at 7,006 as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,997.50.

India's stocks return to trade on Thursday following a holiday. Investors will watch for market reaction as the Covid situation in the country remains serious and could weigh on sentiment, with nearly 300,000 new daily infections registered on Wednesday.