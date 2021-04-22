Biden pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030

US President Joe Biden speaks to the press before a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House April 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. - President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for the "right" verdict in the trial of the ex-policeman accused of murdering George Floyd and called the evidence "overwhelming." (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden is pledging to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% by 2030, in the latest push by the administration to aggressively combat climate change, the White House announced on Thursday.

The target more than doubles the country's prior commitment under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, when the Obama administration set out to cut emissions 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025. The U.S. is currently not yet halfway to meeting that goal.

Biden's pledge is in line with what environmental groups and hundreds of executives at major companies have pushed for. The president will announce the target at the closely watched global leaders' climate summit on Thursday and Friday, during which he hopes to urge global cooperation to address the climate crisis at the summit.

All 40 world leaders the president invited to the virtual summit will be attending, including those from China and India, and are anticipated to make new commitments. The U.K. and European Union have committed to slash emissions by 68% and 55%, respectively, by 2030. China, the world's biggest emitter, has vowed to reach peak emissions by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060.