Delta orders 25 additional Airbus A321neo jetliners, options for 25 more

Ed Bastian, chief executive officer of Delta Air Lines Inc., attends a news conference at a mass covid-19 vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum in Hapeville, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Delta Air Lines is buying 25 more Airbus A321neo planes, according to a company memo sent on Thursday. The new sale brings Delta's A321neo firm orders to 125 planes.

The Atlanta-based carrier also has options for 25 more of the narrowbody jetliners, said the memo, which was seen by CNBC.

"Adding these new efficient narrowbody jets to our fleet means more career opportunities for our pilots and more capacity to grow our network during the recovery, solidifying our leadership position as more customers return to fly with Delta," John Laughter, Delta's senior vice president and chief of operations wrote in the memo to pilots

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.