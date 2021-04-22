Deutsche Bank sees a short-term trade opportunity in Ford ahead of earnings

The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside of the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Shares of Ford could enjoy a sizable jump in the coming weeks thanks to an earnings report next week and an analyst day expected later this spring, according to Deutsche Bank.

The investment firm has a hold rating on the stock overall but added a short-term buy call ahead of Wednesday's earnings report. Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients on Thursday that Ford could be set for a significant first-quarter earnings beat.