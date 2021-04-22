CNBC Pro

Deutsche Bank sees a short-term trade opportunity in Ford ahead of earnings

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside of the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Shares of Ford could enjoy a sizable jump in the coming weeks thanks to an earnings report next week and an analyst day expected later this spring, according to Deutsche Bank.

The investment firm has a hold rating on the stock overall but added a short-term buy call ahead of Wednesday's earnings report. Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients on Thursday that Ford could be set for a significant first-quarter earnings beat.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan says Amazon is its favorite 'FANG' stock into earnings, sees 30% rally
Jesse Pound27 min ago
CNBC ProJefferies raises price targets on Facebook and Alphabet ahead of earnings
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Planet Fitness, says many people may stick with at-home fitness options
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More