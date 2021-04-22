Here’s why Wall Street analysts are bullish on Honeywell ahead of Friday's earnings

- Honeywell is slated to release its first-quarter results before the bell on Friday.
- Several Wall Street firms have hiked their price target for the stock in recent weeks.
- The company's exposure to cyclical sectors and growth areas makes it an attractive buy, according to some analysts and investors.
An industrial stock that has picked up steam in recent weeks is set to report earnings on Friday with a chance to back up recent bullish calls from Wall Street analysts.
Honeywell has become a new favorite of several major investment firms ahead of its first-quarter report. The stock has seen a flurry of price target hikes in recent weeks and an upgrade from Deutsche Bank. Honeywell now has buy ratings from 60% of the analysts covering the stock, according to FactSet.
After struggling in the first few weeks of the year, shares have jumped nearly 18% since the end of January. That has pushed the stock price just above the FactSet average price target of roughly $229 per share, but some of the more recent notes show much higher upside.
Here's a look at why analysts and investors are intrigued by the industrial company.