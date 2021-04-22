JPMorgan names ‘cheap’ global stocks to buy if the market dips

Wall Street bank JPMorgan has identified "cheap" global stocks to buy as it analyzes whether a not a stock market correction is on the horizon.

Its analysts noted "very strong" stock market performance since the start of the year — with the S&P 500 and pan-European Stoxx 600 indexes at all-time highs — and said the potential for a correction (usually considered to be a fall of at least 10%) is "mechanically greater."

Despite acknowledging this potential for a pullback, however, they said they "continue to see any dips as buying opportunities," and expect to raise their year-end targets for the indexes into the summer.

Here are some of JPMorgan's top European stock picks: