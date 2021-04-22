CNBC Pro

JPMorgan says Amazon is its favorite 'FANG' stock into earnings, sees 30% rally

Amazon.com Inc. packages sit in front of a FedEx Corp. delivery truck in New York.
Christopher Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Amazon is the best bet among major tech companies ahead of next week's earnings blitz, JPMorgan said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Analyst Doug Anmuth called the stock his "favorite FANG" and said that there was upside potential for operating income and revenue in next Thursday's first-quarter report. FANG stocks also include Facebook, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.

