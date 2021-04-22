Parents getting new $3,000 child tax credit should do this with the money

Good news for parents: Millions of American families with children will start receiving monthly payments from the enhanced child tax credit in July.

The payments could be as much as $300 per month for children under the age of 6, and about $250 per month for those between the ages of 6 and 17. For now, they're scheduled to continue through the end of the year, and families will claim the rest of the credit when they file their 2021 taxes in 2022.

That's a significant chunk of money for many families to receive on a monthly basis. Those who are expecting the payments should start thinking now about what they'll do with the windfall, according to Tania Brown, a certified financial planner and coach at SaverLife, a nonprofit focused on saving.

"Once the money comes in, the emotions take over," she said. "Have a plan of action."

The child tax credit got a boost from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The new enhanced credit increases the annual benefit per child 17 and younger to $3,000 from $2,000 for 2021. It also gives an additional $600 benefit for children under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

The full expanded benefit is available to all children 17 and under in families with 2020 adjusted gross income less than $75,000 for single parents and $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

The enhanced credit begins to phase out for taxpayers who have higher income and ends for individuals earning $95,000 and married couples filing jointly making $170,000.