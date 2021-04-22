New Covid variant detected at Texas A&M lab shows signs of antibody resistance and more severe illness in young people

Scientists at Texas A&M University's Global Health Research Complex say they've detected a new Covid-19 variant that shows signs of a more contagious strain that causes more severe illness and appears to be resistant to antibodies.

The new variant, BV-1, named after its Brazos Valley origin, was found during Texas A&M's routine coronavirus screening via saliva sample in a young student who had mild cold-like symptoms. The student tested positive for Covid on March 5 and tested positive again on March 25, showing that the new strain may cause a longer infection in younger people. The student's symptoms resolved by April 2 and a third test on April 9 came back negative.

Texas A&M scientists say that cell culture-based experiments from other labs have shown that several neutralizing antibodies had no effect in controlling other variants with the same genetic markers as BV-1.

"We do not at present know the full significance of this variant, but it has a combination of mutations similar to other internationally notifiable variants of concern," said Texas A&M Chief Virologist Ben Neuman. "This variant combines genetic markers separately associated with rapid spread, severe disease and high resistance to neutralizing antibodies."