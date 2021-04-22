Steve Aoki makes a bold prediction on digital art as he debuts new NFT

Imagine walking into a nightclub with your favorite DJ playing the latest hits. You take out your phone to swipe and show off a masterpiece in your pocket: the latest NFT in your collection.

Music entrepreneur and superstar DJ Steve Aoki says that's what's in store in the not-so-distant future: digital works of art that are collectibles.

"You have to believe that the next world is going to be digital," Aoki said in an interview with CNBC. "Everyone's going to own a digital wallet, and everyone's going to flex and show what they think is valuable to them in their wallet."

Nonfungible tokens are unique digital assets that exist on the blockchain. NFTs are one of the hottest trends in the digital art market today as musicians and athletes jump into cryptocurrency.

With enthusiasm comes skepticism that the bubble may soon burst. But Aoki said NFTs represent a major cultural change.

"Right now, we're in a new renaissance. We're so excited about this huge world that's going to open up and be everywhere," Aoki said. "Anyone can make it. You don't need a big company to do it. You can just make an NFT and run with it for $1. You can do whatever you want with it."

Aoki will launch his second NFT on Tuesday. The collection, titled "Neon Future by Steve Aoki x Maciej Kuciara," is a one-of-a-kind hybrid art and music collaboration. He designed this collection with digital artist Maciej Kuciara's '90s-era 2D anime art.

Aoki composed five original music tracks to be released exclusively for the project that he said is "so much different than putting out a record."