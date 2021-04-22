Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Intel, Snap, Silicon Labs, Boston Beer & more

Signage for Snap Inc., parent company of Snapchat, adorns the front of the New York Stock Exchange, March 2, 2017 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Intel — Shares of the semiconductor chip manufacturer slipped 1.7% after Intel issued second-quarter earnings guidance that was below analyst expectations. Intel expects earnings per share of $1.05 for the next quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast earnings guidance of $1.09 per share.

Mattel — The toy manufacturer's stock rose 8.6% after the company released better-than-expected first-quarter results. Mattel reported losses per share of 10 cents on revenue of $874 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the company to lose 35 cents per share on revenue of $684 million.

Snap — Shares of the social media company ticked up 4.9% on first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. Snap broke even on the bottom line while posting a revenue of $770 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast a loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $744 million.

Boston Beer — The beer company's shares popped 8.4% after the company reported a stronger-than-forecast quarterly revenue. Boston beer reported revenue of $545 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected sales to come in at $477 million. Boston Beer also reported earnings per share of $5.26, but it was unclear whether that was comparable to a forecast of $2.61 per share.

World Wrestling Entertainment — WWE shares rose 3.2% after the professional wrestling entertainment company released its latest quarterly results. The company earned 51 cents per share on revenue of $263.5 million. However, It was unclear if results were comparable to Refinitiv estimates.

Skechers — The footwear company's shares were up 8.4% after the company posted first-quarter results that beat analyst estimates. Skechers posted earnings per share of 68 cents on revenue of $1.43 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 46 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion.

Skyworks Solutions, Silicon Labs — Shares of the semiconductor manufacturer rose 4% after the company announced it will acquire the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Labs for $2.75 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Silicon Labs shares rallied more than 13%.