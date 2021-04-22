The labor market is 'starting to rip' as fewer seek unemployment benefits

In an aerial view, workers with the San Francisco Department of Public Works repave a section of 24th Avenue on April 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Weekly unemployment claims fell to a new pandemic era low for a second week, suggesting the turn in the labor market is picking up steam and the April employment report could be strong.

First time claims totaled 547,000 for the week ending April 17, 50,000 lower than forecast. The week is also the same week the government collects data for the April employment report.

"In general, I do think it's consistent with a strengthening in the labor market. It does feel like things are really starting to rip here," said Kevin Cummins, chief U.S. economist at NatWest Markets. Cummins said April's payroll report, due May 7, could match March's 916,000 payrolls or be even better.

Some economists have said the hiring momentum could push job creation over 1 million this month.

"A million seems like a reasonable number. I don't have a hard estimate yet though. This year as a whole we have a model of 525,000 jobs a month and that might be too conservative," said Cummins.

The report is the second in a row where the number was below 600,000. Claims for the week, ending April 10, were revised up by 10,000 to 586,000. This is a sharp contrast from a year ago, when early April claims reached a peak of 6.2 million. The previous high had been 695,000 in October, 1982.