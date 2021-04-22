CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft & more

Michael Bloom
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Fisker to sell from neutral and Lordstown Motors to neutral from buy.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Ford.
  • Benchmark upgraded AutoNation to buy from hold.
  • Jefferies reiterated Callaway Golf as a top pick.
  • Cowen reiterated Chipotle as a top pick.
  • Citi reiterated its sell rating on Tesla.
  • Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Microsoft.
  • JPMorgan named Amazon as a top idea.
  • Wolfe upgraded Ford to outperform from peer perform.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded Planet Fitness to neutral from overweight.
  • Jefferies raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,700 from $2,400.
  • Barclays upgraded SolarEdge to overweight from equal weight.
  • LightShed Partners initiated Pinterest as buy.
People walk in front of a Microsoft store on March 10, 2021, in New York.
John Smith | VIEW press | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

