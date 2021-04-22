Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft & more

Key Points
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Fisker to sell from neutral and Lordstown Motors to neutral from buy.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Ford.
- Benchmark upgraded AutoNation to buy from hold.
- Jefferies reiterated Callaway Golf as a top pick.
- Cowen reiterated Chipotle as a top pick.
- Citi reiterated its sell rating on Tesla.
- Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Microsoft.
- JPMorgan named Amazon as a top idea.
- Wolfe upgraded Ford to outperform from peer perform.
- Piper Sandler downgraded Planet Fitness to neutral from overweight.
- Jefferies raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,700 from $2,400.
- Barclays upgraded SolarEdge to overweight from equal weight.
- LightShed Partners initiated Pinterest as buy.
People walk in front of a Microsoft store on March 10, 2021, in New York.
John Smith | VIEW press | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: