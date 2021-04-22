White House to use celebrities, athletes in ad campaign to combat Covid vaccine hesitancy

The Biden administration on Thursday is launching a massive campaign to persuade more Americans to take the Covid-19 vaccines, administration officials told NBC News.

The campaign, called "We Can Do This: Live," will target young people through social media and will include virtual events where celebrities and athletes answer Americans' lingering questions about the vaccines, according to NBC News.

Famous people slated to participate in the campaign include actress Eva Longoria, Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire investor Mark Cuban, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the co-hosts of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" as well as people from NASCAR, the NBA and WNBA, according to NBC News.

The goal, according to a detailed release of the campaign obtained by NBC News, is to reach Americans, particularly young people, "directly in the places where they already consume content online, including social media, podcasts, YouTube, and more."

The administration's effort comes as polls suggest a significant portion of Americans will likely refuse to take the shots, potentially stalling the nation's recovery from the pandemic that has killed at least 569,405 Americans in a little over a year.

Some young people appear resistant to getting vaccinated. A recent poll from STAT News-Harris found that 21% of Generation Z, or young adults aged 18 to 24, said they would not get vaccinated against Covid and another 34% said they would "wait a while and see" before getting vaccinated.