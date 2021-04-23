Jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny says he will start to end his hunger strike

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said Friday he will start to end the hunger strike he began on March 31.

Via his Instagram account, Navalny said it would take him 24 days to gradually end the strike, but said he was still demanding to see a doctor of his own choice. He also thanked the "good people" of Russia and around the world for their support, according to a Reuters translation.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics in recent years, was transferred to a prison hospital on April 19, three weeks into a hunger strike. He had been protesting against his treatment in prison, saying he had been denied urgent medical treatment.

Russian authorities had previously said that they offered Navalny proper medical care but that he continued to refuse it. The prison had declined to allow a doctor of Navalny's choice from outside of the facility to administer his treatment.