ESPN to air Marvel-themed NBA game on May 3 featuring Warriors, Pelicans

Disney-owned ESPN announced Friday it will broadcast the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans game during a Marvel-themed telecast entitled "Arena of Heroes" on May 3.

The game's traditional broadcast will air on ESPN, and the Marvel game will be available on the network's ESPN2 channel and streaming service ESPN+. Characters including Black Panther, Iron Man and Capital Marvel will be incorporated. Broadcasters will call the game in a Marvel-themed studio.

It might help attract viewers. NBA games on ESPN are averaging roughly 1.2 million viewers this season, down 15% compared with 2020, the network said. Its Saturday national games on ABC are averaging 2.3 million viewers, down 2% year over year.

"We're eager for fans to experience this unique, innovative presentation that will pair Marvel and ESPN's exceptional storytelling and production," said Matt Kenny, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions.

Here's how the Marvel tie-in will work, according to ESPN:

"Recognizing the superior physical abilities, agility, and tenacity of Earth's greatest athletes, the Avengers will hold a series of contests where the winners earn the right to train and fight alongside them as Marvel's Champions! The Avengers will begin their recruitment with the NBA elite and observe the battle between the Warriors and the Pelicans, focusing on three star players from each team."

Those players include Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the Warriors, and the Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. An alternate player will be selected if any of them aren't able to participate.

The NBA stars earn "Marvel Hero" points for every point, rebound, assist, steal and block. But they lose hero points for every missed field goal, free throw or turnover.

"[The] telecast will be the first of its kind to bring Marvel's storytelling directly to the real-time experience of a NBA game," said Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Entertainment president of marketing.

ViacomCBS property Nickelodeon rolled out a similar telecast with its children's game that aired during the National Football League season. Nickelodeon simulcasted the Jan. 10 postseason contest between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, which attracted 2 million viewers. It was the network's most-watched program among total viewers in nearly four years.