Harvard career coach: We're teaching the wrong math for financial success

Bad financial decisions, just like good financial decisions, can compound, making it harder to achieve financial success, yet many students across the U.S. receive too little financial education to understand core financial literacy concepts.

A Junior Achievement survey revealed that 46% of teens said a general lack of understanding of money, investing and the economy negatively impact their ability to be financially successful. And 51% said they don't believe everyone is presented with equal opportunities to achieve financial success.

Students are worried.

For 16-year-old Jorge Sanchez from Riverview, Florida, lack of student financial literacy leads to worries about preparing for a career and life in general.

Former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman and CNBC contributor Jay Clayton told Jorge he is right to be concerned and education is a big part of the solution.

"It's all about making decisions. If you are not educated about our financial system, and in particular credit, how much credit costs, the value of investing – you're likely to make bad decisions," Clayton said as part of a CNBC + Acorns Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow and Junior Achievement event for high school students from across the nation.

One way to avoid making the wrong decisions, according to Clayton, is to educate yourself: "The earlier you're educated the better your decisions the better your outcomes."