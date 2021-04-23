How to watch the 2021 Academy Awards without cable

An Oscar statue stands during a preview for the Governors Ball during the 91st annual Academy Awards week in Hollywood, on California, February 15, 2019.

The 93rd Academy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

It's been a long road to get to the 2021 Oscars ceremony. The event, which typically takes place in February, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and for the first time nominees did not have to be showcased in theaters to be eligible for awards.

This year's slate of award winners has the opportunity to be a historic one. After all, its nominees have already marked a number of firsts for the nearly 100-year-old ceremony.

This year is the first time an all-Black producing team has been nominated for best picture, the first time two actors of Asian decent were nominated for best actor and the first year that two women have been nominated for best director.

For those that wish to tune into the annual awards show, but don't have cable, there are plenty of options.

The ceremony will be available to stream on:

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Fubo TV

ABC.com or the ABC app

With filmmaker Steven Soderbergh at the helm, the ceremony itself will also be different this year.

"Right out of the gate, people are going to know: 'We've got to put our seat belt on," Soderbergh told The Associated Press last week.

He is producing the show alongside Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins and will seek to treat the telecast like a movie, not a TV show.

"At any step in the creative process of making a movie, when I ask a question about why something is being done a certain way and the answer is, 'Because that's the way it's always been done' — that's a real red flag for me," Soderbergh said. "All of us this year have taken advantage of the opportunity that's been presented to us to really challenge all the assumptions that go into an award show."