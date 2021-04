Packets of Heinz ketchup are displayed with Burger King french fries on April 12, 2021 in San Anselmo, California.

Rising input prices will make it difficult for Kraft Heinz's stock to continue its recent climb, investment firm Piper Sander said in a note to clients.

Piper Sandler downgraded the food stock to neutral from overweight on Thursday evening, saying that earnings could be squeezed in the months ahead because of growing cost pressures.